GreatLIFE adds member benefits at Lewis, Escape 605 and more

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 1, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The savings keep adding up for GreatLIFE members.

Now, they can save 5 percent off their entire purchase at Lewis Drug on Sundays.

That’s the latest among dozens of ways GreatLIFE members can save on food, entertainment, services, travel and more.

Also new, head downtown to Escape 605 Sunday through Thursday, when members receive $5 off ax-throwing. Walk-ins are welcome. You also can save $5 on escape rooms and ax-throwing at the Westport Avenue location. Phone reservations are required. The discount is valid for one admission per pass and not valid with any other promotion.

Member appreciation days

Mark your calendar for these because they offer GreatLIFE members even more ways to save.

Feb. 1: Budget Blinds is offering 35 percent off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today only. Find them at 5303 W. 41st St.

Feb. 5: Power Plate Meals. Stock up with 25 percent off meals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find them at 3509 W. 57th St.

Feb. 24: This is an amazing offer from Beds by Design. Receive half off beds, 25 percent off bean bags and buy-one-get-one on the Omni Pillow from 3 to 6 p.m. Find them at 2720 S. Louise Ave.

Is that New Year’s resolution to get more active becoming more like a memory? You can join GreatLIFE and take advantage of unlimited fitness options plus more great deals like these. Join with no enrollment fee, and pay nothing your first month.

Visit joingreatlife.com for complete details.