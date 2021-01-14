GreatLIFE announces Tom Walsh Jr. as new CEO

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Tom Walsh Jr. has succeeded his father, Tom Walsh Sr., as the CEO of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

“GreatLIFE has done a great job building the brand the last seven years, and I look forward to helping grow the brand and member experience,” Walsh Jr. said.

Walsh Sr. brought the unlimited golf and fitness business to Sioux Falls seven years ago. It has grown to more than 40,000 members in seven communities across two states.

“Not only have we achieved what we set out to do, giving individuals and families a way to be more physically active while spending time together, but the last couple of years we’ve really focused on making a difference in people’s lives – especially children and the most vulnerable,” Walsh Sr. said.

As chairman, he will continue to oversee all major decisions and champion GreatLIFE’s efforts to give back to the communities it serves, including mentoring initiatives and fitness outreach to schools.

Walsh Jr., who most recently served as GreatLIFE’s vice president of development, also was a co-owner in the family’s Dakota King Burger King franchise.

“He took it to a new level as far as being the best franchise in the Burger King system and really fine-tuned the financials and systems,” Walsh Sr. said. “He will bring the same emphasis on finance and systems to GreatLIFE, and I’m looking forward to having a little more time off.”

Nick Ovenden, GreatLIFE president, will continue to be “the face” of the organization and oversee all operations, Walsh Sr. said.

GreatLIFE is coming off a year that produced a record number of golf rounds while maintaining membership despite the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to impact the lives of many people and organizations this year and have been able to really focus on ways to help out those most impacted by all of the events of 2020.” Ovenden said.