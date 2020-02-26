GreatLIFE partners to offer member discounts at Qdoba, Splash Bark

0 shares Share

Feb. 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

When you’re craving Qdoba or ready to treat your canine kid to a memorable day out, GreatLIFE members have two new ways to save.

The Qdoba restaurant at 57th Street and Louise Avenue is offering $2 off an entree to GreatLIFE members.

And if you’re wondering how to fit the deal in with your nutrition goals, GreatLIFE’s head of nutrition Austin Kjergaard said it’s not a problem.

He recommends the “bowl” or naked burrito option.

“These are great because they allow you to tailor your order according to your needs,” he said.

“One bowl I recommend is their chicken protein bowl with guacamole on the side. Use the guacamole sparingly because we do need some healthy fats, but they contain more calories than protein and carbs, and are easy to over consume.”

If you’re a vegetarian or not a big meat eater, he recommends the Impossible Fajita Bowl without the tortilla soup and with cotija cheese.

“This bowl will be packed with protein, veggies and many micronutrients,” Kjergaard said.

“If these don’t interest you, then you can always customize your own bowl. I recommend choosing a lean meat option with plenty of veggies, a few beans and low-calorie sauces like salsa on the side so you can add an adequate amount.”

Splash Bark savings

GreatLIFE’s mission is all about helping families stay active together – and, of course, that includes your dog. The Resort by SDK is offering GreatLIFE members $10 off a daily pass Tuesday through Thursday at its new Splash Bark.

It’s the perfect outing for your canine companion who has been cooped up all winter – no doubt dreaming of the tropics like all of us.

The Splash Bark, which is just south of Sioux Falls on Highway 115, offers synchronized water features, a “puddle play” space, dry play area and a tiki-style bar for owners.

“We’re so excited to add both the Qdoba and Splash Bark benefits for our members,” said Kayla Waldner, who coordinates the perks as part of her membership and sales roles.

“We love offering ways to save while you get to spend time together and help every member of your family stay active.”

Is your business interested in working with GreatLIFE to offer member benefits? Contact Kayla Waldner at 605-275-0999.