GreatLIFE prepares to reopen more fitness space

May 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness is making plans to bring on more options for members after successfully ramping up capacity at some of its fitness centers.

“We still want to make sure we maintain a high level of cleanliness and friendliness,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said.

“With that in mind, we’re going to keep some restrictions in place, but we’re going to slowly start to open.”

On June 1, the plan is to reopen the west side of Woodlake Athletic Club to 50 or fewer patrons.

“We’ll actually have group fitness classes, about four a day,” Ovenden said.

The basketball court will be open, but the pool and locker rooms remain closed.

“There’s 8 feet between pieces of cardio equipment but still plenty of options,” Ovenden said.

On June 15, child care will start at GreatLIFE’s Performance Center with limited hours and more details coming soon.

On July 6, the plan is to open the pool, locker rooms and hot yoga at Woodlake.

“As we’ve gradually brought more members into our fitness centers and continued to operate our golf courses, our members have done an amazing job at social distancing and our other safety measures,” Ovenden said.

Dining areas at the golf courses will begin opening a bit more, but tables will continue to be spread out.

Suburban Lanes also remains open.

Click below to watch a message from GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden: