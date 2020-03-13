GreatLIFE shutting down Woodlake, Performance Center for two weeks

0 shares Share

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness will shut down its two largest fitness centers for two weeks beginning at 8 p.m. today.

Woodlake Athletic Club and GreatLIFE Performance and Fitness Center will close for the next 14 days to accommodate the city’s request to cancel gatherings of 250 or more people in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The pool and basketball court at EmBe’s downtown location also are closed.

“We are proud to serve the community and we place your health and safety at the top of our priorities,” GreatLIFE said in a statement.

“Our satellite fitness facilities will remain open and we will utilize additional team members at all of the satellite locations across the area to help ensure we are able to monitor and disinfect the facilities continually through the day.”

GreatLIFE is providing soap and water for hand washing and has increased its frequency of cleaning.

All group fitness classes and childcare also have been cancelled for the next 14 days. GreatLIFE is encouraging members to do online fitness classes to stay active. Those will be posted on its Facebook page, along with Facebook live classes.

An open house scheduled for the upcoming junior golf program March 14 also has been postponed.

GreatLIFE will continue to take massage appointments, and Woodlake will take calls starting Monday. Tennis will continue personal lessons. Personal training will move to other locations.