GreatLIFE to gradually allow more workouts – here’s what to expect

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The city of Sioux Falls’ vote to allow more use of fitness centers is good news for GreatLIFE and its members – but the next time you work out, you’re still going to notice a lot of changes.

“We’re going to gradually be expanding our capacity,” vice president of fitness Randall Hill said. “We’re grateful we’ve been able to serve our members throughout the last two months by being extremely diligent about everything, and we plan to continue that approach.”

The city’s new regulations will allow fitness centers to operate at half of their capacity beginning Friday.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to open up all our centers at once though,” Hill said. “We’re taking a measured approach even though we can’t wait to have people working out in all of our facilities.”

What’s next

Here’s what will happen first. The fitness centers that currently are open will begin expanding how many people can work out at once while maintaining needed distance between people and equipment.

Modified hours will continue as 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Workouts will be limited to one hour. Showers will be allowed. The Recovery Lounge in Harrisburg also will be opened.

“You’ll also see us continuing to increase awareness among members for how we can follow the guidelines, and we’ll be requiring them to wipe down equipment before and after use,” Hill said.

“We have set up sanitizing stations throughout the fitness centers with spray bottles and cleaning rags as well as additional wipe dispensers. You’ll see our team doing hourly disinfectant cleaning the entire day.”

Future phases

Woodlake, EmBe and the Performance Center will open in future phases as GreatLIFE watches how initial increased attendance goes at the other fitness centers.

The Performance Center is scheduled to open May 18 with an initial limit of 50 members at once.

GreatKIDS and group fitness also will remain closed for now.

“As soon as we believe we can safely begin to welcome members to all these centers and programs, we will do so,” Hill said.

“In the meantime, we continue to be encouraged by how well members are taking advantage of our virtual fitness experiences through Facebook, and we will continue to offer those as a way for you to strike a balance between coming into the centers and getting in a workout at home anytime you choose.”

Members will see messages on equipment screens indicating which ones are not available to meet social distancing guidelines.

While the team members at GreatLIFE’s closed centers can’t wait to welcome back members, the biggest goal is to do so in the safest way possible, he added.

“Because of the safeguards we’ve taken already, our team members and our members have stayed healthy,” Hill said. “As an organization that’s here to help you live a healthier, more active life, we take our mission seriously, and we plan to do everything we can to keep you as healthy as possible.”

Follow GreatLIFE on Facebook for up-to-date reopening information and to check out its virtual fitness options.