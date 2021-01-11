GreatLIFE, YMCA to jointly operate downtown fitness center

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 11, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness is partnering with the Sioux Falls Family YMCA to enhance its downtown fitness center and provide more programming for the kids served at the Community Youth Center.

GreatLIFE members can begin using the YMCA fitness center at 220 S. Minnesota Ave. on Jan. 18.

“We’re really excited. For our members, it’s going to be a really nice location,” said Randall Hill, vice president of fitness.

“And right off the bat, we want to get our PLAYEverything program going there for kids. We have some trainers who are going to work on speed and agility and strength training in the afternoon and evening, so I think it will be a natural fit for us.”

GreatLIFE also has added upgraded cardio and strength training equipment to the second floor fitness center.

“This will be our largest downtown fitness center to date, plus we’ll have access to basketball and racquetball with some reservation time available. We’ve never offered racquetball, so we’re happy to be able to add that to the list of ways our members can become more active,” Hill said.

“The equipment will be a nice upgrade for the Y members and will meet the same high standard GreatLIFE members enjoy at our fitness centers.”

The locker rooms also feature steam rooms and saunas.

“This will be really nice for our members coming during the workday – they can shower and get back to work easily,” Hill said. “And this is the first GreatLIFE center to feature steam rooms, so that’s an exciting addition for us too.”

The downtown Sioux Falls Family YMCA became the Community Youth Center in late 2019. Its programming is coordinated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire for kids age 6 through 17.

“We’re excited about having GreatLIFE take an active role in CYC,” said Rebecca Wimmer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Having them here will only increase the opportunities available to the youth we serve. We’ve worked with GreatLIFE in the past, so we know the relationship will be very beneficial to all three organizations. More importantly, it will make a tremendous difference in the lives of children in the downtown community.”

The building is still owned by the YMCA, and GreatLIFE is leasing the fitness space.

Hours of operation are being expanded to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. each weekday. Weekend hours will vary and will be posted at joingreatlife.com.

After 4 p.m. as kids are in the building, GreatLIFE members will check in at the front desk and be directed to the fitness center using the elevator.

“With the CYC and YMCA youth programs operating primarily in the afternoon and evening, there should be no impact on youth activities. It’s a situation where everyone wins,” said Mike Murphy, CEO of the Sioux Falls YMCA.

The CYC is a fit for GreatLIFE’s mission, chairman Tom Walsh Sr. said. It provides a safe haven and meals to kids along with programs including Youth Entrepreneur, Teens 2 Work, Future Chef, Women in Power Leadership and Passport to Manhood. The center also provides help with homework and educational field trips.

During the pandemic, the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs have been able to serve up to 70 children daily. Post-pandemic, estimates show they’ll be able to serve as many as 150.

“We’re excited to be part of CYC and to be working with these nonprofit organizations who have a long history of providing important programming to youth and families,” Walsh said. “Not only are we excited to have a downtown venue for our members, we’re really looking forward to providing additional programming to the youth served by the CYC through our GreatLIFE Foundation.”

GreatLIFE’s PLAYEverything programming already is in three Title I schools, but the pandemic has cut back on access.

“I think this will give us a really good opportunity to impact more people specifically in the downtown community and really grow our vision for getting kids active and involved in sports,” Hill said.