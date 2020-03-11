Green champagne, European aperitifs coming to downtown wine bar

20 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 11, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Wine Time on Main.

Spring is in sight, and this is an ideal way to get your palate ready: Sign up for an evening of aperitifs from France and Italy at Wine Time on Main this coming week.

The downtown wine bar across from the Washington Pavilion will host its special event tasting Monday with seven aperitifs – from Lillets from Bordeaux to Dolin Vermouth de Chambery. One from Torino, Italy, even dates back to 1891.

“It’s going to be really fun,” owner Bob Novak said. “We just did the blends, so we’re adding orange to some lemon, cucumber, strawberries, just a lot of great flavors.”

An aperitif is typically a palate cleanser, he added.

“It’s also something to settle your stomach when you feel stuffed and bloated. You’ll feel like you have room again,” he said. “It’s one of those things you can take to a high-end dinner party, or you can take it to the lake during the summer and throw in club soda and strawberries, and make something light and refreshing.”

Guests will be able to customize their beverages at the event.

“Everyone is going to craft their own,” Novak said. “We’ll pour the base, and you can taste it by itself, and then we’ll give you the mixes to turn it into your own. So you can make them into spring and summer cocktails.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and the cost is only $45, which includes food.

“We’ll have food that pairs with the aperitifs – from cheese and charcuterie to olives and even potato chips when it just calls for something salty,” Novak said.

You’ll also be able to purchase the aperitifs you try.

“We think that’s going to be popular,” Novak said.

“We’ll probably end up keeping them on an off-sale list because, once people try it, I think they will want more, and there aren’t many places to buy these. You occasionally see them used in bars in specialty cocktails, but you don’t see it on the shelf at the grocery store. And most are inexpensive – $15 a bottle is common – and once you know how to use them, I think people will really enjoy them.”

Space for Monday’s event is limited, so email winetimeonmain@gmail.com to register.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration

St. Patrick’s Day weekend starts early at Wine Time on Main, where Dan Mahar will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

“He’ll be play fun Irish music with lots of Irish folk influence,” Novak said.

Bonus: Wine Time will serve green champagne both Saturday and Tuesday in the spirit of the celebration.

Save every day

Have you joined Wine Time’s Wine Perks program? It couldn’t be easier. You can register in person, or click here to take care of it right now.

You’ll earn points every time you visit Wine Time that can be redeemed directly for savings any visit. You’ll receive an email when you sign up, and if you enter your birthday, you’ll earn a special surprise then too.

“It’s a great, easy way to save, and many people are still finding out about it, so we want to make sure you know it’s there,” Novak said.

What’s next

Get ready for another great month of special events in April. Stay tuned for details, but April 6 will feature Riesling and other German wines.

And April 20 will bring an amazing tasting of wines from South Africa.

“We’ve got access to 10 or 12 new wines from South Africa, and we’ll be share some of the best ones,” Novak said. “They’re all awesome and very inexpensive.”

To learn more about Wine Time on Main and sign up for regular email updates so you don’t miss any special events, click here.