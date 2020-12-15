Grilled chicken your way offers ideal family to-go meal

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Grille 26.

This would be an amazing offer even if you weren’t spending more time at home — perfect for a busy holiday season and that week when you could use some leftovers.

Grille 26 has introduced a “chicken your way” family meal, offering grilled chicken breasts for four to five people with your choice of sauces and sides.

Select from marsala, rosa or orange sweet chili sauce. Then pair it with a side of buttered pasta, mashed potatoes, basmati rice or fingerling potatoes.

And add your choice of vegetable too: buttered carrots, mixed vegetables or steamed broccoli.

And every meal comes with six pieces of focaccia bread. Plus, you can always add a quart of soup, garden salad or Caesar salad.

Call Grille 26 at to place your to-go order, or order online. Food Dudes also will deliver it right to your door!

See all your family-meal options at Grille 26 below: