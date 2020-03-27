Grocers offer employee bonuses, benefits as thanks for extra work

104 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 27, 2020

Grocers regionally and nationally are rolling out bonuses and other benefits to thank employees.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Inc. is giving a front-line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part- and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10 percent bonus on hours worked from March 16 to April 12. The bonuses are a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out April 17.

In addition, Hy-Vee also is offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around the clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

Hy-Vee also is offering job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. It will provide job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service. Additionally, under this benefit, full-time employees enrolled in short-term disability also will receive a minimum of two weeks’ paid time off.

A second benefit offers employees affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health. Hy-Vee is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who use the 24-hour virtual medical service and is allowing part-time employees to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.

Fareway Stores

Fareway Stores Inc. announced a Fareway Family Frontline Plan to provide cash bonuses and additional paid time off for its hourly employees who have worked on the front lines during the past several weeks.

A one-time cash bonus will be paid to hourly employees younger than 18. Part-time hourly employees 18 and older will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time off, full-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time-off, and assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time off.

This additional paid leave can be used for time off or, if the employee chooses, as a cash payment. The bonuses range up to $1,200 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to 8,500 front-line employees. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees April 3.

“Our Fareway family on the front line have worked tirelessly to serve our customers during these last several weeks,” said Fareway president and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

“Our part-time and full-time store employees, office support, warehouse personnel and transportation department have risen to the challenge. Whether it’s additional cash in their pocket or paid time off to be with family or friends, we want to reward these hourly employees for their hard work and willingness to fulfill the new expectations of our customers now and into the future.”

Walmart

Walmart is giving a bonus to U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates and will add up to more than $365 million. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out April 2.

In addition to the special bonus for hourly associates, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early. When it pays out in late April, it will help provide more cash in hand for associates sooner. The company will pay those bonuses as if the company achieved its first-quarter plan. At the regularly scheduled time for bonus payout in May, that amount may increase for associates based on performance. In no case will an eligible associate receive less than the first-quarter-plan bonus payment. The early payout will add up to $180 million.

Overall, it amounts to $550 million. Hourly fourth-quarter bonuses were paid last week, meaning hourly associates will receive bonus payments March 19, April 2 and 30, and May 28.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Through June, associates nationwide will receive free access to Even, a third-party mobile app that offers financial wellness features to help associates with budgeting and saving, as well as instant access to 50 percent of their earned net wages on a weekly basis.

Employees also can access free teleheath doctor visits for them and their families, providing access to medical and behavioral health services at no cost to them.

Target

All full- and part-time hourly Target team members working in stores and distribution centers will receive a $2-per-hour wage increase through at least May 2. Further, U.S. team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC now have access to paid leave for up to 30 days if they prefer not to work.

For the first time, this April, Target will pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores, ranging from $250 to $1,500.

“With each passing day, it’s clearer how indispensable our team is to communities across the country as our guests cope with the coronavirus,” said Brian Cornell, CEO. “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”