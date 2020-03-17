Grocery updates: Hy-Vee sets new hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Fareway adds senior hours

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 17, 2020

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee is adopting new hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“These shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store as well as restock the items in highest demand,” the company said in a news release. “Operating with shorter hours also will allow employees additional time to cared for their families and loved ones.”

Convenience stores will continue to operate with their usual hours.

All dining areas have been closed in stores, restaurants and C-stores.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”

In addition, Hy-Vee and other grocery stores are urging customers to allow extra time when requesting grocery pickup and delivery.

Hy-Vee sent an email to its Aisles Online customers in which it said it’s working to open up more time slots to pick up groceries. Customers will receive an email when their order is ready.

“We also are seeing larger than normal demand in certain categories both in store and online, which may cause certain products to appear available when shopping online but out of stock when your order is filled,” it said. “Please know we are replenishing our stock daily in an attempt to meet your needs.”

Employees are being reassigned to meet demands inside the stores and fill curbside orders, so Hy-Vee is “leveraging third parties for all delivery orders,” it said. “We are working with these partners on safe delivery practices and will communicate any customer orders to them for delivery preferences.”

In Tuesday’s news release, Hy-Vee asked customers to refrain from using the service if they are healthy.

“During this very unusual time, Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.”

Walmart’s grocery app has seen a more than 200 percent increase in daily downloads since the COVID-19 outbreak. The retailer is showing pickup and delivery in Sioux Falls has about a 24-hour wait.

Target also is experiencing strong demand for pickup and delivery.

“As demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible,” chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said.

Fareway doesn’t offer online ordering and delivery but is adjusting hours as of March 18 for more vulnerable shoppers. Those 65 and older as well as those living with a serious chronic medical condition or underlying medical condition can shop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will close at 7 p.m. to allow for extra cleaning and restocking.