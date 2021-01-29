Guy Fieri on Look’s Marketplace: “This is unique to the world.”

0 shares Share

Jan. 29, 2021

The combination of grocery, fresh food to go, restaurant and brewery offered by Look’s Marketplace is “unique to the world,” according to Food Network’s Guy Fieri.

His show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featured the Sioux Falls established in tonight’s episode, highlighting its wide array of offerings.

“I don’t know how far you live from Sioux Falls, S.D., but if you’re looking for a place to get that well-rounded experience, bring yourself down to Look’s Marketplace,” Fieri said. “You’ll love it.”

Fieri and guest celebrity chef Justin Warner first watched co-owner and chef Beau Vondra craft the Motor City Pizza, a Detroit-style pizza — rectangular with a thick crust — features a three-cheese blend, pepperoni, hot soppressata, house-made Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, pizza sauce, ricotta cream, basil and olive oil.

“This is like you guys have been in the Detroit pizza business for generations,” Fieri said. “You’ve taken all your expertise as a chef and all the support you get here from the marketplace and just swing for the fences.”

The show then featured the Porcules sandwich, which includes Look’s pit sausage, pulled pork and smoked pork belly or smoked pork brisket, depending on what’s in stock, on ciabatta bread. It’s topped with barbecue sauce, pickled onions, arugula and chili lime mayo.

“It’s a triple punch,” Warner said. “It lets everybody sing.”

Fieri agreed.

“All the pork is fantastic, seasoned great. That ciabatta roll is a perfect vessel,” he said, calling it a “home run.”

While he was at Look’s, Fieri met with the team, co-owner Nick Heineman said.

“That was actually one of the really special aspects of his visit,” Heineman said. “He brought the whole team together to talk about how special of a place Look’s is and how important their job is to the business and entire community. He really wanted to drive home that they were the ones giving life to Look’s Marketplace.”

See the behind-the-scenes account from the Look’s owners here.

If you missed the episode, initial replays are scheduled for 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Also on Saturday, the episode with Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen that aired earlier this month will be replayed at 6 p.m.

‘O’ So Good, Urban Chislic and Lalibela Restaurant were featured in a single episode at the beginning of the month, and the final episode with a Sioux Falls restaurant now has an air date.

Next up: Daily Clean Food & Drink will be part of the episode titled Rib-Stickers, scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 12. The restaurant on Western Avenue south of 69th is described as “a funky joint cleaning up familiar favorites, like burgers and mac and cheese.” Featured recipes are Jeb’s No Bull Burger and Mighty Mac & Bison Meatballs. The episode will be replayed at 11 p.m. Feb. 13 and 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

And if history is any indication, Look’s can prepare for an influx of customers in the weeks ahead. One reminder: It’s closed on Monday.