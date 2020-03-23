Hack your home: Tips for making your new remote office a better workspace

0 shares Share

March 23, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Interstate Office Products.

This is not a normal work-from-home scenario.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, even people used to working remotely are doing so under intense conditions and increased anxiety. And for many, working from home is an entirely new way of doing business.

“We are in the business of helping provide optimal work spaces, and while many of our workplaces have changed considerably in the last week, we’re still committed to making sure you have what you need to have a great work experience, no matter where or how you’re working,” said Gary Gaspar, CEO of Interstate Office Products.

“In our own organization, for those who have the ability to perform their jobs from home, we are giving them the option to do so and have been using technology to continue meeting with clients. For those whose jobs cannot be performed from home, we have made the additional decision to close the showroom for face-to-face client visits at this time to reduce interaction, supporting social distancing and enhanced hygiene procedures.”

The IOP team continues to serve clients through continuing to install office furniture as conditions allow and temporarily providing home deliveries of office supplies and furniture to customers who have instructed employees to work from home.

“We do that knowing things are changing sometimes by the hour,” Gaspar said. “We are here to serve our customers in the best way we can while keeping health and safety at the forefront. When our clients reach out, we’re going to be there to the very best of our ability for them.”

Because IOP serves a number of health care facilities, financial institutions and others providing essential services, the business continues to ensure those organizations are adequately supplied.

“I’m just really proud of our team for being creative and adapting to the constantly changing conditions,” Gaspar said.

“It’s a stressful time for them and their families, but they are all supporting each other and adapting their work habits, including engaging via video and other electronic means if working remotely and through social distancing and increased hygiene practices if working at the office or in the field.”

Making distance work webinar

You can learn more about how to optimize your distance work environment on March 26 from the first of many live webinars featuring Steelcase experts on the topic of making distance work. To sign up, click here. Interstate Office Products is a premier partner of Steelcase, the leading manufacturer of office furniture inspired by innovative research in work space design.

Here are other simple, helpful ways to turn your home into a home office.

Monitor placement

If you have an external monitor, that would be best. If you don’t, get your laptop or surface height up. Consider using a box to get the screen up to your eye level so you are not constantly looking down at your screen. That also will help your experience with video.

Use an external keyboard and mouse

This works with laptops too. Contact Interstate Office Products to have equipment shipped directly to your home or your employees’ homes. Call 605-339-0300 or email iop@i-o-p.com.

Find a comfortable chair

The right chair can make a huge difference in your day. Contact Interstate Office Products to learn about your options and have a new chair shipped directly to your home or your employees’ homes. Call 605-339-0300 or email iop@i-o-p.com.

Change postures

Not everyone has a stand-up desk at home, but you can still vary your posture. Use your kitchen or bar counter for short standing meetings. Going portable? Try an ironing board.

Give your eyes a break

Focusing on small screens can make your eyes tired. Give them a break by staring out the window for 30 to 60 seconds.

Set boundaries and schedules

Communicate clearly with those in your household to understand time restrictors, signaling, etc. for work. Things will happen, such as a barking dog or your spouse walking into a video call, so be understanding and patient. Consider setting a schedule to communicate with your co-workers and supervisor. Because of the distance, it’s especially important to know who is working on what and what the schedule for the day and week is. This level of accountability is important when you can’t stop by your employees’ desks to get an update on what they are working on.

Take breaks and move

Get up and move around the house. Go outside for a few minutes. Do a load of laundry. Walk around while on a call. Move to get your blood flowing, change your posture, and keep from getting stiff.

Stay connected with others

Use this time to work virtually with a co-worker to stay connected and avoid isolation.

Drink water

Stay hydrated.

Investigate your ideal way of working

Try working 45 minutes on, 15 off, to see if that helps your focus and productivity.

Keep a journal

Write down your feelings and thoughts about this uncertain time. It’s a great way of releasing stress and concerns.

Do you have further questions about working optimally during this uncertain time? Reach out to IOP at 605-339-0300 or iop@i-o-p.com.