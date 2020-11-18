Hartford named South Dakota’s small community of the year

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 18, 2020

Hartford has been named South Dakota’s small community of the year.

Gov. Kristi Noem awarded the community its honor, saying it “has a lot to be proud of.”

“Hartford has revitalized their downtown, laid plans for a new wastewater treatment facility and made other strides in economic development and quality of life,” she said in a statement. “Hartford’s recognition as ‘Small Community of the Year’ is well-earned and well-deserved.”

The award is a testament to the power of collaboration when leaders, citizens and community organizations work together,” added Jesse Fonkert, executive director of the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations.

The community has the spirit of a “can do” attitude, Mayor Jeremy Menning said.

“Our citizens, our stakeholders and our community leaders have worked exceptionally hard to make Hartford the very best it can be … and this award belongs to everyone here. We can all be proud of the impact we’ve made on building a wonderful community with a rich history and lofty aspirations for the future. As long as we continue to work together, support each other and celebrate each other’s successes, I am confident we will continue to do amazing things in Hartford.”

Gov. Bill Janklow created the Community of the Year awards in 1989 to show appreciation and recognition to communities that have made strides in economic development and community enhancements, added jobs and invested in quality-of-life improvements for their residents.