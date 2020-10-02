Haunted warehouse returns with pandemic adaptations

0 shares Share

Oct. 2, 2020

A haunted warehouse and circus freak show north of Sioux Falls is adapting during its second season because of the pandemic.

“They should feel safe while they’re still getting scared,” Terror 29 creator Zac Tenneboe said.

The attraction opened Thursday and offers haunted tours three nights a week through Halloween and a weekly virtual tour.

Timed ticketing is new this year. Guests are encouraged to pick a time slot online to lessen the number of people waiting in line. The time slots are set at one-hour intervals, and guests can arrive anytime within that hour for the walkthrough, which takes 10 to 15 minutes, Tenneboe said. Groups will be spaced about two minutes apart.

“The only complaint we got (last year) was wait time, and this will help that problem. In a pandemic, it’s also very helpful to not have a line of 300 people.”

Guests have to wait outside before starting the tour, but Tenneboe set up a 30-foot tent this year to provide some shelter if it’s raining or snowing.

Tickets also will be available at the door, and contactless payment is preferred.

Guests will be required to wear medical or cloth face masks, and the “scareactors” will wear face masks under their costume masks.

Two high-touch areas from last year’s tour – the bungee maze and the claustrophobic tunnel – have been eliminated because they would take too long to clean between groups, Tenneboe said. Two other high-touch areas – the hanging plastic strips into the “slaughter room” and the railings on a bridge – will be sanitized between groups.

“A lot of the things that we changed or took down, we wanted to replace with something just as cool or cooler,” Tenneboe said.

New 3D effects have been added this year, and guests will be given 3D glasses that they get to keep.

“About halfway through the haunt, they can put on the glasses if they want,” he said. “Then we’ll have monsters jumping off the wall, clowns lurking around the corner. It gives it a really cool, spooky feel.”

Another new feature makes it possible for anyone anywhere to tour the attraction on Wednesday nights.

“In addition to all the changes, we are offering a virtual stream if you don’t feel comfortable coming,” Tenneboe said.

In addition to the virtual tour, viewers also will get to watch a behind-the-scenes documentary that Tenneboe filmed. Those tickets are $10.

Terror 29, which is west of the Renner exit for Interstate 29 at 25753 Cottonwood Ave., is open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $16 on busier nights and $17 on Halloween weekend.