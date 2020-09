0 shares Share

Sept. 30, 2020

Those left holding a Spezia gift card after the restaurant failed to reopen in Sioux Falls have some options.

“We at Spezia valued serving you through the many years we were Spezia,” owner Dave Thompson said. “We are willing to redeem Spezia gift cards.”

If you purchased the gift card at Spezia, return it to the following address with a self-addressed stamped envelope for a refund:

Spezia Inc.

2401 W. 50th St.

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Questions also should be submitted to that same address.

If you purchased a Spezia gift card at the Sioux Falls Costco location, take the card to Costco to receive your money back. If you have trouble, mail the card to the Spezia address and note that it was purchased at Costco.