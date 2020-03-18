Have questions about your trash pickup? There’s an app for that

0 shares Share

March 18, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Wondering if it’s a recycling week? Or when your trash gets picked up after a holiday?

The answer is waiting on your smartphone, thanks to a new app released by Novak Sanitary Service.

The WasteConnect app is available on iPhone and Android platforms, is easy to download and just as easy to use.

“We started it as a way to modernize and be more efficient,” general manager Mike Herbst said. “It’s a very easy-to-use, free platform, and we’ve had very positive feedback once customers start using it.”

Ready to get started? Just search for WasteConnect in your app store, and download for free.

From there, just enter your address and the app immediately will pull up your next collection date, along with when your recycling will be picked up next. You can set it to send a notification the day before to make sure you’re prepared.

“And if it’s a holiday or weather-related change, that will automatically be updated,” Herbst added.

Missing magnets?

The app is designed to ultimately replace the magnetic calendar Novak customers are used to receiving annually. If that’s how you prefer to track your collection dates, it’s still a limited option for now.

“We did order some for this year, and most have been requested, but let us know and we will figure out how to accommodate you,” office manager Michelle Kretzschmar said. “We’ve helped customer print out their specific calendar right from our website, so that’s always an option if you prefer to post something at home.”

Other features

Downloading the app, though, provides many other handy features in addition to collection date information.

You can easily use it to contact Novak with questions or issues.

“We’ve had 20 or 30 people contact us in the last few weeks, including for yard waste pickup, which we don’t start until April 1, but I imagine that will become quite popular,” Kretzschmar said.

“Not only can you use it to request yard waste pickup, but you can request an extra waste pickup or a large-item pickup. We had someone request a dishwasher pickup through it recently.”

Wondering how to dispose of certain items? The app’s helpful Waste Wizard is easy to search and provides instant answers about how to get rid of a huge range of household items.

“That’s very helpful with recycling questions, especially as our ability to accept certain things such as plastic bags has changed,” Kretzschmar said.

In many cases, it’s also possible to pay your bill through the app.

And if you know someone who isn’t as tech-inclined, you even can use your app to help.

“You can enter any address on the app and determine a collection date,” Kretzschmar said. “So you can easily help others wondering about their service if they don’t have access to the app, as long as they’re a Novak customer. Once people start using it, they tend to really like it because there’s so much you can take care of right from your phone.”

If you have any questions or need help downloading, just give Novak a call at 605-338-7126.