Hayzlett launches sales of PPE supplies for businesses

May 20, 2020

Marketing-executive-turned-entrepreneur Jeff Hayzlett’s newest business venture is a timely one – a way to sell businesses supplies needed to combat COVID-19 as many return to the workplace.

Hayzlett is the owner of the C-Suite Network, and his newest offering is called C-Suite Supplies.

“While many decided to push the pause button, I decided we would operate full throttle. I wanted to use my talents and help the business community. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a nurse, and can’t sew a mask, but I can help maintain business continuity to help businesses stay afloat,” he said.

“I started looking into other ways I could support and shift once again to help those open for business – whenever that is.”

There are “deeply rooted issues with some of the options in the market,” he continued.

“Beyond grossly inflated pricing, the PPE and masks themselves often don’t meet protection standards or are produced in non-sterile conditions, causing an immense amount of fraud in the market. Business leaders need a trusted source, so we went out and made it happen.”

Hayzlett sourced masks, gloves and protective clothing “through longstanding relationships with C-Suite members – members we trust, have diligently vetted and put our wholehearted faith into. Our community has been an invaluable resource, from procuring the inventory up to the delivery process,” he said.

“The great thing about C-Suite Supplies is that there is no shortage of supplies. You can order them by the box, by the carton, by the pallet or by the truckload – we can literally handle any volume needed, anything a business will need when they’re ready to open their doors, from gloves, to masks, to gowns or even thermometers.”

To view the website, click here.

Hayzlett is operating two warehouses in California and the products are either FDA-approved or seeking approval, he said.

“The response has been incredible so far. In just the couple of weeks that we’ve been up and running, we’ve already initiated strong relationships with customers and continue to see orders increasing every day,” he said.

“As businesses start to slowly reopen in the next few weeks, I think we’ll continue to see steady growth. Our main focus is connecting to HR managers of all industries to offer our services, across South Dakota and nationally. We’ve recently worked with banks and financial institutions and are branching out to shared office spaces, hospitals and even law enforcement. We’re an aggregator of the right products for the right people.”

Hayzlett launched the venture as his employees in Sioux Falls and New York worked from home. He pivoted the business to create a business continuity guide and found a new program for businesses to help them obtain capital, along with transitioning to digital events.

“In times like these, we need to dig a little deeper and learn to adapt to the new way of doing business. I think we have a duty and obligation to become helpers, not sellers, and become a place where businesses looking for guidance and stability can resort to,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there suffering – personally and financially – and we need to use our talent to lessen the burden on the government and keep people working.”