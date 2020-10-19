Head an hour south and more weeks of golf await

0 shares Share

Oct. 19, 2020

Get in a few more rounds of golf where it’s just a few degrees warmer in the weeks ahead.

Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, managed by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, is ready for you, head golf professional Matt Drake said.

“We’ve had a great, full year to play golf,” he said. “Rounds have been up, and the course has been a lot busier.”

It’s still easy to get a tee time, he said.

“We’re wide open,” Drake said. “We’ve got that small-town community feel here, with a lot of local play and more and more GreatLIFE members from Sioux Falls coming down to play. We want to provide them the best experience possible because we know a lot of them are driving an hour to see us. But our course itself is a great experience and great test for beginners through experienced golfers.”

Part of the experience should be a meal. Fox Run’s clubhouse restaurant, Duffer’s Bar and Grill, is known for having some of the best burgers in town.

“We have great food – cheeseburgers, chicken wings – and people do come in just for the food,” Drake said.

Fox Run also includes a practice putting green, practice chipping green, practice sand bunker, driving range and, in the winter, a golf simulator. New electric carts have video screens for GPS and the dynamic Shark Experience with pro tips, course flyovers, live sports coverage and more.

The course typically stays open well into the fall, as long as there’s no snow on the ground.

“Last year, we opened a week before Christmas because it was good-enough weather, and we do seem to be a little warmer than Sioux Falls even though we’re just an hour away,” Drake said. “The course is looking really good right now. The fairways are in great condition, and, as long as we can, we’ll be open.”