Heading back to work? You don’t need a sick note

April 24, 2020

If you’ve been out sick recently, you don’t need a note for your employer when you go back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that businesses not require “sick notes” or “return to work” notes after an employee has been out of work because of COVID-19 illness. If you’ve had symptoms and not received a positive test, you also do not need a sick note.

Clinics and medical facilities may be extremely busy and unable to provide such documentation.

Providers from both Avera Medical Group and Sanford Health are not providing notes for patients to validate illness, qualify sick leave or to return to work.

CDC guidelines say that for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms of the virus, each of the following must be true before they return to work:

No fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath have improved.

Seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Symptoms of COVID-19 illness include fever over 100 degrees, cough or shortness of breath. Employers are encouraged to screen employees and request that those who display these symptoms go home.