May 1, 2020

Experity, a health care tech company with an office in downtown Sioux Falls, will hold a virtual job fair Saturday in an effort to hire needed workers to remain fully staffed during COVID-19.

The company serves urgent care providers and is hiring in Sioux Falls and Rockford, Ill., and potentially some remote workers. The Sioux Falls office has been working from home but usually works downtown, where it began as DocuTap.

Registered job fair attendees will have the opportunity to speak with a recruiter via videoconference, gain access to exclusive content about Experity and its company culture, and ask the Experity team questions via online chat.

The virtual job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested attendees are asked to register in advance and upload their resume at premiervirtual.com/event/register/experity.

Attendees will visit that same webpage on the day of the event to log in and join the job fair as well.