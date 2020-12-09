Healthier workforce is possible with this partnership

0 shares Share

Dec. 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Profile by Sanford.

With one partnership, employers can bring the benefits of a healthier lifestyle and proven approach to weight management to their workforce.

“I think now, more than ever, there’s a focus on well-being,” said Debbie Dobson, director of well-being solutions with Sanford Health. “You need to love on your employees, and this is a simple way to do that.”

Dobson and Sanford Health didn’t have to look far for that solution. Profile by Sanford partners with the broader Sanford Health organization to offer a full slate of wellness and weight-management services.

“They’re a huge partner for us. When you think about total worker health, what Profile is offering plugs into several areas along that line,” Dobson said. “There’s a focus on simple things that are actionable and resonate with anyone whether you’re following the Profile program or not.”

Sanford employees who enroll in Profile’s program, which includes personalized coaching, can receive that support at a discount and at their workplace.

In addition, Profile offers group education sessions within Sanford workplaces and provides internal content to its 50,000-member workforce.

“They really think about how to focus on small, tactical things, whether you’re trying to lose weight or just live healthier,” Dobson said.

For instance, Profile changes the content on computer screen savers for employees as well as visitors at Sanford to offer simple ways to better health.

Profile products also are integrated throughout the Sanford organization. They’re used as snacks in meetings, available in cafeterias and at the Sanford wellness centers.

“I think consumers commonly think of Profile as being what you would eat if you’re trying to lose weight, and it’s certainly more than that,” Dobson said.

“Many of the products, like the bars and chips, are very portable, so someone can grab it on the way to a meeting or as they’re changing shifts or working long hours.”

One location has Profile shakes that can be custom made.

“I think our employees have really appreciated the opportunity to have something easily available that they feel is nutrition-heavy, and giving choice is a big thing,” Dobson said.

“And we’ve used the products as giveaways, including to those serving in our COVID units.”

Sanford also has collaborated with Profile to offer a program to prenatal mothers, which complements the overall goal of supporting employees’ well-being, she added.

“It’s not thinking of this as a weight-loss product but simple ways to be a healthier mom,” she said. “And they’ve also offered support as we think about the work we do from a community perspective. In occupational medicine and health, for instance, they’ve offered to collaborate with our partners in that space.”

Profile partners in similar ways with employers of all sizes, said Travis Jensen, a member of the Profile business development team.

“From the small mom-and-pop shops to large corporations with employees scattered across the U.S., Profile is equipped to serve them all,” he said. “Profile has locations across the nation and is equipped to provide services virtually. Whether on-site, on the road or working from home, Profile can help employees no matter their location. We strive to work with like-minded partners committed to achieving life-changing results.”

Profile offers a comprehensive, turnkey wellness solution that provides everything from group education and transformation challenges to healthy webinars and on-site coaching.

Employers that partner with Profile also give their employees access to an exclusive offer of $100 off when they join Profile.

“Employers that incentive participation in Profile often see higher engagement and better results,” Jensen added.

“Although employers are welcomed to cover all or a portion of the membership fees, incentive contributions do not have to be monetary. Employers can be creative with their incentive contributions. We’ve seen employers award points toward well-being programs, grant time off for attending a certain amount of coaching sessions or provide free, healthy lunches.”

Now, more than ever, it’s so important that employers give their employees access to resources to support health lifestyles, he continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found adults with excess obesity are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. But even in non-pandemic times, research has shown multiple benefits for employers and employees who embrace healthier lifestyles.

“A healthy workforce often leads to a more productive workforce,” Jensen said. “Studies have shown absenteeism increases for individuals with obesity. It drops and people use less sick leave when they maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Employers interested in learning more and potentially partnering with Profile by Sanford should contact the nearest Profile location. They also can visit partners.profileplan.com and submit their contact information. A Profile representative will reach out and help them take the next step.