Heather Ridge beauty offers space you can make your own

Feb. 10, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

This showstopping home in south Sioux Falls is filled with upgrades plus lots of room to grow.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity to move right into a sought-after neighborhood,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

“Many households will find plenty of space the day they move in, but for those looking for more, you’ll love the chance to finish out the lower level and create exactly what you want.”

Located at 1321 W. Stonegate Drive, the home already has three finished bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, which is a sprawling 1,733 square feet.

“It’s striking,” Stockberger said. “You walk in, and this absolutely feels like an upscale home in an executive neighborhood.”

A jaw-dropping kitchen includes granite counters, tons of custom cabinets, tile backsplash, a center island and a sought-after walk-in pantry.

“The wood floors are beautiful and lead right to a spacious, bright dining area, where sliders lead you to a huge covered deck,” Stockberger added.

An inviting, sun-filled living room features a tray ceiling and cozy gas fireplace.

“It’s very comfortable living area,” Stockberger said. “There’s plenty of space on this level, including a laundry and separate drop zone with fabulous locker storage.”

The private master suite offers a double vanity, tile walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet.

Two more sizable bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the main level.

“And then there’s the expansive lower level just waiting for you to make it your own,” Stockberger said. “Finish this off, and you’ve got instant equity in an established area.”

An insulated, three-stall garage includes water, while the entire home features Andersen windows and quality craftsmanship throughout.

Kids will love the yard, while adults will appreciate the lavish landscaping and easy access to schools, restaurants and shopping.

“At less than three years old, this is essentially new construction,” Stockberger said. “This home is going to make a phenomenal opportunity for its next owners.”

This Executive Home is listed for $430,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.