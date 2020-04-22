Helmsley Trust donates CPR devices for pandemic and beyond

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 22, 2020

Hospitals in Sioux Falls and beyond are receiving new mechanical CPR devices designed to help care for COVID-19 patients.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has donated more than $4.7 million to pay for 67 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals caring for patients in South Dakota and four other states during and after the pandemic.

“These devices are vital because we don’t want front-line health care workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers.”

Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress.

Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.

Avera Heart Hospital, Avera Health and Sanford Health all received LUCAS devices throughout their service areas.