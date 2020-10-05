Help with local blood shortage: Events scheduled today, coming weeks

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The need for blood locally is now — and you can help with an event today and others in the coming weeks.

A surge in elective surgeries, treatment of medical issues and traumas has generated an increase demand for blood in the community. Community Blood Bank is asking blood donors with type O in particular to come forward and donate in the next week ahead to support community hospital patients.

“The need for blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic has been critical several times in the last few months,” said Rita Nelson, a donor consultant with the Community Blood Bank. “With more elective surgeries, the treatment of traumas and community growth, we have experienced a 22 percent increase in demands for blood. This places our blood usage at a three-year high as we continue to see less donations through the pandemic. We count on our community and their amazing generosity to answer our plea, knowing we will be heard.”

Donors may give blood by scheduling an appointment at GreatLIFE’s 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue location until 1:30 p.m. today and again from 3 to 6 p.m. today.

There also will be a GreatLIFE blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for the Red Cross at Woodlake Athletic Club, which includes COVID-19 antibody testing. Click here for appointment times.

And Oct. 19, there will be an event for the Community Blood Bank at Career Crossing from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Click here to make an appointment.