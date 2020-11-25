Helpline Center launches app

10 shares Share

Nov. 25, 2020

Connecting with help is now a download away.

The Helpline Center has launched an app for its 211 Helpline resources.

“During a time when many individuals and families are experiencing challenges, we hope this additional option will provide an ease to accessing resources,” the organization said in a statement.

As a connecting point, Helpline can direct individuals and families in need to the resources available to support them.

The app can be downloaded in the Google Play or Apple stores. Search for “211 Helpline.”

Enter your ZIP code and you’ll be connected with health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and government programs.

A trained support specialist will still be available by calling 211 anytime.

“You are not alone,” the organization said. “Every day, people turn to 211 for information and support – whether financial, family, mental health or disaster-related. All calls, texts and the app are free and confidential.”