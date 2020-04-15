Here’s what the Sioux Falls stay-at-home order could mean

- Retail
April 15, 2020
Unless you work in a critical infrastructure sector job or are conducting what is considered an essential activity, you’ll be expected to stay at home if the city of Sioux Falls passes an ordinance next week.
It would take effect April 24 and apply to residents and visitors within the city limits. They would be required to stay at home or a place of residence if possible, except to work in a critical infrastructure sector job or to conduct essential activities.
Violations could result in a maximum $500 fine and 30 days in jail for individuals. Businesses found to be in violation of the ordnance would be subject to a mandatory recommendation that their licenses be suspended or revoked. That ultimately would be a state decision.
The city is following federal guidance for what constitutes an essential worker.
These are other examples of what are considered essential jobs for the purpose of the ordinance:
Essential activities are:
According to the ordinance, “all business are encouraged to remain open, and to the greatest extent feasible, all businesses shall comply with physical distancing requirements.”
Those include but are not limited to:
If someone has tested positive for COVID-19, all members of that person’s household must quarantine at home unless otherwise directed by a medical professional or as necessary to obtain emergency care or services, according to the ordinance. Members of the household should not go to work, school or any other community function for a period of 14 days or such other period as may be recommended by the CDC or a medical professional.
Individuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from the requirements of the ordinance and are strongly urged to practice appropriate social distancing from other people.
The Sioux Falls City Council will hear the first reading of the ordinance today. If it moves to second reading, the vote would be next week, and the ordinance would go into effect April 24. There is no end date. That would be determined by the curve of new cases and hospitalizations, city spokesman TJ Nelson said.
Residents will not be required to carry proof they are carrying out essential activities, he said.
