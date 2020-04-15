Here’s what the Sioux Falls stay-at-home order could mean

April 15, 2020

Unless you work in a critical infrastructure sector job or are conducting what is considered an essential activity, you’ll be expected to stay at home if the city of Sioux Falls passes an ordinance next week.

It would take effect April 24 and apply to residents and visitors within the city limits. They would be required to stay at home or a place of residence if possible, except to work in a critical infrastructure sector job or to conduct essential activities.

Violations could result in a maximum $500 fine and 30 days in jail for individuals. Businesses found to be in violation of the ordnance would be subject to a mandatory recommendation that their licenses be suspended or revoked. That ultimately would be a state decision.

The city is following federal guidance for what constitutes an essential worker.

These are other examples of what are considered essential jobs for the purpose of the ordinance:

Construction workers who support the construction, operation, inspection and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects, including housing construction.

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, construction material sources and essential operation of construction sites and construction projects.

Professional services, such as legal or accounting, insurance, real estate – including appraisal, home inspection and title services – and veterinary, inclusive of support staff.

Employees of biotech companies.

Employees of financial institutions such as banks, credit unions and insurance companies.

Essential activities are: