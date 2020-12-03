Here’s your 2020 guide to small-town holiday events

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 3, 2020

This piece is presented by the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations.

While the pandemic has led to cancellations of some holiday events, there are still several ways to celebrate the season throughout Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. Take a quick trip outside of Sioux Falls to catch the holiday spirit.

Baltic

Baltic’s annual Santa Day has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Brandon

The Parade of Lights was Nov. 28.

Photo courtesy of the Brandon Valley Journal

The annual Cookie Parade Fair at Risen Savior Parish has been dubbed the Cookie Parade Unfair this year. The cookies and candies will be prepackaged. Instead of lunch, three kinds of frozen soup will be sold. Masks are encouraged. Curbside pickup is available by calling the church by Friday afternoon. Hours are 5 to 6 pm. Saturday, Dec. 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Canton

The Canton Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Extravaganza kicks off Monday, Dec. 7. The Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m. downtown, followed by the lighting of the Lincoln County Courthouse trees, caroling and hot apple cider at 7:30 p.m.

The annual Festival of Trees has moved this year from the courthouse to The Performing Arts Center. Stop by from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The Teels will perform from 4 to 6 p.m.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm north of town closed two weeks early this year. The farm was busier than usual early in the season, and the trees didn’t grow as much this year because of the lack of rain. Riverview also is still feeling the effects of drought in 2012 that killed all the new trees.

Crooks

The community is celebrating with a holiday parade Sunday, Dec. 20. Floats, vehicles, tractors, wagons and more are welcome. They’ll line up at the firehall at 5 p.m. Organizers said the route will try to cover as many streets as possible to spread holiday cheer.

The annual Willow Creek Lutheran cookie parade was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Dell Rapids

Dell Rapids is celebrating Christmas at the Dells from Dec. 4-6. The Christmas tree at the Senior Citizens Center will be lit at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to kick off the Parade of Lights on Main Street. Other highlights for Saturday include a children’s craft and special treat from 9 a.m. to noon at Carnegie Library, a free showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 1 p.m. at Dells Theatre and photos with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. at Paw Spa by Amy. On Sunday, Cricket’s Catering is having its annual customer appreciation open house with children’s activities and holiday vendors from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Click here to get the full schedule for Christmas at the Dells.

Garretson

Garretson’s Light the Park at Split Rock Park is back this year. Individuals, small groups and businesses claimed campsites and other areas at the park and decorated them. People are invited to drive through the park and see the lights from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Jan. 3. Children can drop off a letter for Santa in a mailbox near the bathhouse displays through Dec. 12. All letters with a return address will receive a response. Free-will donations to Light the Park will go toward a new shade structure at the park’s playground.

Because of the pandemic, the town’s annual Hometown Christmas has been scaled down to the Parade of Lights, which will start at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and head south on Main Street. Santa will be at the Light the Park after the parade to wave as everyone drives by.

Photo courtesy of The Garretson Gazette

Harrisburg

Santa Claus arrives in Harrisburg on Friday, Dec. 4. He’ll help light the Christmas tree in front of City Hall at 6 p.m. The Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce will have jingle bells and glow sticks for the children to help welcome Santa to town.

While the holiday shopping extravaganza has been canceled because of the pandemic, the annual Prairie Christmas concerts will be at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Harrisburg High School Performing Arts Center. Fewer tickets are available this year because of the pandemic. Sales will be opened to families first, and any remaining tickets will be available Dec. 7-11. Check the school’s website for updates.

Splash Bark at The Resort by SDK north of Harrisburg on Highway 115 is turning into a Winter Wonderland from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Bring your dog and a camera to take free photos with Santa. For $15, enjoy the water park with your pet, decorate a cookie and do a make-and-take craft.

Find a fresh-cut tree, decorated wreaths, roping and handmade crafts and gifts at Christmas Tree Acres on Highway 115. The business is open from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the weekend through Dec. 18. Santa will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4.

Hartford

Hometown Christmas will be celebrated Sunday, Dec. 6, in Hartford with safeguards in place because of the pandemic. The traditional community breakfast to start the day will be served drive-thru style at the Hartford Fire Station from 7 to 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, there will be activities downtown with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a gingerbread house contest, caroling, characters, a movie and lunch served by Girl Scouts at Buffalo Ridge Brewing with a heated tent outside for eating. From noon to 4 p.m., there’s a vendor show at the Dakota Plains Event Center. The Knights of Columbus is serving chili from 4 to 7 p.m. with a drive-thru at St. George Catholic Church. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, and the day ends with a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. at the high school. Follow the event on Facebook for more details.

The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Cookie Crawl is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Chamber members will prepare their favorite Christmas family treats, sweets and drinks to hand out for free at businesses throughout the community. Shop for Christmas gifts and participate in a few holiday activities along the way. Find the list of stops here.

Lennox

The Lennox Commercial Club is having Santa Day this year instead of Santa Night and the Christmas Tree Walk. Santa will be outside Moose Brothers Construction on Main Street from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Kids won’t get to sit on his lap this year, but he’ll be there to wave and pose for photos. They can drop off their Christmas wish list in his mailbox and receive a treat bag. There’s also a coloring contest. Get the details here. The annual Festival of Tables sponsored by the Lennox Band Boosters has been canceled because of the pandemic.

Cut your own Christmas tree at Tannenbaum Tree Farm, which is northeast of Lennox. It’s open this weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will reopen at noon Sunday if there are any trees left. The Fraser firs are sold out, and selection is dwindling for the taller spruce. There’s a good supply of Scotch pine under 6 1/2 feet. Wreaths, door swags and winter containers are available.

Tea

Santa won’t be at the Tea Community Library this year, but he’ll be at the Tea Legion for Breakfast With Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Dec. 19.

Valley Springs

The Valley Springs Community Club is hosting Santa Day on Dec. 12. Santa will be on a firetruck at the school, and kids can stop by for a photo and treat bag. He’ll be there at 3 p.m. and will stay until everyone has a chance to greet him. Families can wait in their cars until its their turn. If you’re in town after dark, be sure to drive by the house at 505 Riley St. that has a light display set to music.

Worthing

The Worthing Masonic Lodge has canceled the annual breakfast with Santa this year because of the pandemic.

Billion Southtown’s Holiday Light Show includes more than 10,000 lights synchronized to holiday songs and runs every evening from 4 p.m. to midnight. The show runs into the new year. Visitors are invited to stop in the dealership at the Interstate 29 exit during business hours for popcorn and coffee.