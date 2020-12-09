Historic Phillips Avenue building offers rare chance for renovated, flexible space

0 shares Share

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Marcus Mahlen and Dennis Breske, NAI Sioux Falls.

With the right vision and tenants, this historic Phillips Avenue building will be ready for its next stage in life.

The main floor and lower level of the Andrew Kuehn Building at 401 N. Phillips Ave. are available to lease for the first time in years.

“The ownership is excited to make this available for a long-term tenant and to see the building elevated to its full potential,” listing agent Marcus Mahlen of NAI Sioux Falls said.

The quartzite building at Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue was built by Andrew Kuehn in 1903, originally as a wholesale grocery distribution center. Kuehn and his sons ran the business and the Sioux Falls Coffee and Spice Co. until 1930 when the building was used for commercial storage. In 1983, it was converted into office and commercial space along with 23 apartments and has been known as the L’Abri Building.

“The owners are getting bids for demolition on the first floor and have done a lot of work cleaning out the lower level, so it’s already a nice shell down there,” Mahlen said.

The main floor has 6,029 square feet, which can be subdivided.

Renderings show how it could become professional office space.

“It would be a great fit for an engineering firm, an architecture firm, a law firm that wants to have Phillips Avenue frontage,” Mahlen said. “That’s very rare.”

The lower level is 5,225 square feet and also can be subdivided.

“The other potential user base we see is a brewery or restaurant,” Mahlen said. “You can extend the dock in the front, put a railing around it and have a Phillips Avenue-facing patio pretty easily.”

The owners also envision a potential open-air lobby that could be added to the northeast corner of the building.

“That would square off the building and offer improved accessibility,” Mahlen said. “Depending on what tenant or tenants commit to the space, this would definitely be an option.”

There is some available parking with the building and ample additional space to lease in lots to the south and east.

“This absolutely is an up-and-coming area of downtown,” Mahlen said. “Future tenants here will be in the middle of an increasing residential population and commercial activity. You’re next door to Jones421 with its thriving mix of small businesses and at the gateway to Falls Park. It’s a rare chance to make a historic space your own and position your business for the future.”

To contact Marcus Mahlen of NAI Sioux Falls, call 605-228-9744 or mmahlen@naisiouxfalls.com.