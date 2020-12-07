Holiday hint: It’s the best season yet to sell your home

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

By Amy Stockberger

The real estate market has been a champion for the economy throughout the nation and continues to break records in the Sioux Empire. While the season of giving is among us, it may also be the best holiday season ever to sell your home.

Inventory levels dropped over 40 percent from 2019.

Couple that with the record low interest rates still prodding buyers on, and homes are now worth more than ever. The increase of people moving into our beautiful city is higher than it ever has been, also creating ample opportunity for sellers.

With inventory being so low, sellers are able to control far more of the leverage than before, not only in price, but in the amount of work needed to be done prior to going on the market. Sellers are also able to set up the times and days of showings with more control, as buyers are willing to work around what is convenient for the seller.

Buyers’ need and/or want to buy a home does not stop just because of the holidays or cold weather. Life changes happen every month of the year. With having to do less to get your home on the market, the ability to control the process more than ever, home prices increasing and lack of inventory, the winter could be the best time to for you to cash in.

While the spring market is touted as the best time to sell nationally, waiting until spring will likely bring more competition, which lowers a seller’s leverage. People get married, have babies, get promoted at work every month of the year; not just in the spring. The same holds true for getting a divorce, having those babies move out of the house and job loss. These events that happen every month of the year not just in the spring.

Want an easy way to see how many qualified buyers we have that match the parameters of your home? Check out our Buyer Match Service we created. The Buyer Match Service works like a Multiple Listing Service but instead of advertising listings for buyers to find, we are advertising our buyers. Like a dating service site, a seller can enter in the basic parameters of their home and see how many qualified buyers we have ready to look at their home. As easy as 1, 2, 3.

While homes are selling quickly, it is more important than ever align yourself with an expert in not only connecting buyer and sellers, but understanding the golden rule that service, no matter what, will always be king.

At Amy Stockberger Real Estate, we built our core values around client-focused lifetime support.

We had our 15th annual turkey giveaway in November. This event gives us time to connect with our clients of present and past and give back to them. This year, due to COVID-19, we offered safe ways for clients to pick up their turkeys through drive through or drop off options, or to come in safely masked.

We added a new addition this year and brought in Santa for free pics with the big guy himself, who was, of course, masked as well.

It was a great event and we are very grateful for all our wonderful clients/friends that we have been able to serve over the years.

Another one of Amy Stockberger Real Estate’s Core Values is leading with a servant’s heart. We are proud to say that since we were able to serve more clients than we ever have this year, it allowed us to give back more than we ever have, to an organization that is near and dear to my heart, the Sioux Falls Area CASA Program. I worked at Children’s Inn with Stacey Tieszen, the current fearless leader at CASA, and saw first-hand the immense need for this program. For every client Amy Stockberger Real Estate is able to assist, we donate a portion of each sale to CASA.

