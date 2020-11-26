Holiday shopping on the east side? This is your guide

3 shares Share

Nov. 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

Your favorite traditional shopping days haven’t gone away – but they are being extended throughout the holiday season.

Which, when you think about it, is even better.

We headed to the east side to check out what offers you can enjoy this weekend and beyond.

A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar: Enjoy 20 percent off all retail items Nov. 27-29 and 25 percent off retail for members.

Ashley Furniture: Traditional Black Friday sales are available all month! Stop in for savings any day. The store opens at 7 a.m. Nov. 27.

Bath & Body Works: The store opens at 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Mix and match the entire store with a buy three, get three free offer. And take home a box of nine surprise gifts, more than a $100 value, for $30 with any $30 purchase.

Burlington: The store opens at 7 a.m. Nov. 27 with special deals. Now through Dec. 24, earn a $5 bonus card for every $50 gift card you buy.

Christopher & Banks: Enjoy 50 percent off full-price apparel plus doorbuster offers. Hours on Nov. 27 are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Famous Footwear: Famously You Rewards earn $10 bonus reward cash on each order placed using free fast pickup through Dec. 24.

Kay Jewelers: Black Friday offers are online, with savings of up to 60 percent off.

Kidtopia: Take 20 percent off storewide from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, excluding Lego and Mattel. Come in every Sunday for Stocking Stuffer Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Bring in your Christmas stocking, and take 20 percent off everything that fits inside.

Kohl’s: The store opens at 5 a.m. Nov. 27. Earn $15 in Kohl’s’ Cash for every $50 spent.

Mainstream Boutique: The annual Candy Cane sale is on! Save 20 percent to 50 percent, plus discover new sale and doorbuster items.

Massage Envy: Buy a 60-minute massage, facial or stretch session, and get a second session free. Offer good through Dec. 31.

PetSmart: Black Friday hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with curbside service available. Special offers include deals on dog treats, toys and beds, plus half off reptiles, hamsters, guinea pigs and parakeets.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m., but many deals are available now and will be through Nov. 28.

Ulta: New beauty deals go online at midnight and the store opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Keep watching dawleyfarmvillage.com for more holiday shopping updates!