Oct. 27, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Oct. 5 was $1.2 million for a home in a private neighborhood west of Minnesota Avenue at the Big Sioux River.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home was built in 1996. According to property records, the two-story home has 5,750 square feet. The property includes two adjacent lots for a total of 2 acres.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Oct. 5:

10. 4321 S. Alpine Ave., $467,500

9. (tie) 6300 E. Jasper Circle, $480,000

9. (tie) 6000 S. Deer Park Drive, $480,000

8. 205 N. Pine Lake Drive, $482,500

7. 617 S. Phillips Ave., $500,000

6. 8603 E. Sassafras St., $505,000

5. 27436 Idena Place, Harrisburg; $530,000

4. 1005 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $550,000

3. 6817 S. Heatherridge Ave., $673,000

2. 1204 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $875,000

1. 18 E. Twin Oaks Estate and two adjacent lots, $1,200,000