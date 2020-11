0 shares Share

Nov. 3, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Oct. 12 was $1.2 million for a home in the Indian Hills neighborhood near Good Earth State Park.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home was built in 2005. It has 5,700 square feet and sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Features include a 24-foot floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a lower level set up for movies and games, complete with a kitchen/bar.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Oct. 12:

10. 6617 E. 33rd St., $471,000

9. 2004 W. River Bend St., Brandon; $509,000

8. 2609 S. Snow Mass Ave., $518,500

7. (tie) 2208 W. 95th St., $535,000

7. (tie) 305 N. Pine Lake Drive, $535,000

6. 1508 W. 71st St., $564,000

5. 300 E. 32nd St., $575,000

4. (tie) 2805 S. Snow Mass Ave., $594,000

4. (tie) 47269 255th St., Renner; $594,000

3. 5238 S. Sweetbriar Court, $642,000

2. 47942 Copperwood Court, Harrisburg; $815,500

1. 48024 Indian Hills Court, $1,200,000