Feb. 2, 2021

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Jan. 11 was $1,050,000 for a home in the Grand Prairie neighborhood of south Sioux Falls.

The 5,400-square-foot home was custom-built in 2008 by Justin Skogen Construction. It sits on a half-acre lot south of Prairie Green Golf Course and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house features a covered front porch and a covered deck overlooking a secluded backyard.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 11:

10. 705 N. Willow Creek Ave., $478,500

9. 4609 S. Twin Ridge Road, $487,500

8. 3012 S. Coral Circle, $497,000

7. 600 S. Douglas Fir Ave., $539,500

6. (tie) 2305 S. Copper Crest Trail, $580,000

6. (tie) 204 N. Autumnwood Court, $580,000

5. 201 W. 25th St., $608,000

4. 1304 W. Mosby Circle, $645,000

3. 216 S. Boathouse Circle, $685,500

2. 112 N. Harvest Hill Circle, $850,000

1. 7008 S. Honors Drive, $1,050,000