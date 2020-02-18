Home in south Sioux Falls tops sales report at $500,000

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 18, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Jan. 27 was $500,000 for a ranch walkout along a greenway in the Heather Ridge neighborhood in south Sioux Falls.

The 4,200-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four baths. The lower level features a home gym, wet bar, game room and family room with a fireplace. There’s a three-season deck, covered front porch and four-stall garage.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 27:

10. 1301 W. 85th St., $307,500

9. 1300 E. Otonka Trail, $310,000

8. 6202 S. Vintage Place, $350,000

7. 4317 N. Knob Hill Court, $370,000

6. 29 N. Marker Drive, $385,000

5. 3500 S. Marson Manor Circle, $442,000

4. 48014 Woodsong Place, $465,000

3. 2705 S. Snow Mass Ave., $484,000

2. 2020 E. Elizabeth Drive, $485,000

1. 6529 S. Killarney Court, $500,000