Home in south Sioux Falls tops sales report at $665,000

Feb. 11, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Jan. 20 was $665,000 for a five-bedroom, four-bath house near the new Avera on Louise campus.

The 3,700-square-foot ranch walkout was built in 2015 on a half-acre lot. It features a covered deck and a patio with a pizza oven and fire pit.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 20:

10. 3404 S. Florence Ave., $327,500

9. 2911 S. Ridgeview Way, $350,000

8. 809 W. Eagle Ridge St., $358,000

7. 2805 E. Daybreak Circle, Brandon; $360,000

6. 8800 E. Sassafras St., $362,000

5. 2408 S. Lillian Ave., $380,000

4. (tie) 4932 S. Ash Grove Ave., $385,000

4. (tie) 2600 S. Lillian Ave., $385,000

3. 5000 S. Caraway Drive, $613,000

2. 7308 S. Ludlow Lane, $645,000

1. 6400 S. Hemingstone Trail, $665,000