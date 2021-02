0 shares Share

Feb. 23, 2021

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Feb. 1 was $962,000 for a home in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of south Sioux Falls.

The 4,500-square-foot home was built in 2013 by Amdahl Construction and sits on a 1-acre lot. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Features include a four-season room, safe room and a five-stall garage and workshop. The master suite opens to the deck, and the backyard includes a butterfly garden.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Feb. 1:

10. 8413 S. Regent Park, $476,000

9. 2904 W. 77th St., $485,000

8. 2808 W. Bitterroot St., $499,000

7. 6809 E. 37th St., $502,000

6. 4608 S. Tomar Road, $510,000

5. 225 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $553,000

4. 7801 S. Windswept Place, $810,000

3. 1505 S. Sierra Circle, $847,000

2. 6216 S. Pinehurst Court, $920,000

1. 6800 S. Jovan Circle, $962,000