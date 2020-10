0 shares Share

Oct. 20, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Sept. 28 was $895,000 for a home near McKennan Park.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 1935. According to property records, it has a total of almost 3,200 square feet on the first and second floors and an unfinished basement.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Sept. 28:

10. 4513 S. Quail Run Ave., $476,000

9. 7109 S. Garden Court, $478,000

8. 7205 E. Pine Lake Drive, $500,000

7. 3017 W. Cinnamon St., $535,500

6. 2600 W. 95th St., $542,500

5. 202 N. Pine Lake Drive, $571,500

4. 2600 E. Slaten Park Circle, $600,000

3. 8304 E. Water Wood Circle, $667,000

2. 2905 W. 77th St., $825,000

1. 1405 S. Fifth Ave., $895,000