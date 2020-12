0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 1, 2020

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Nov. 9 was $1.2 million for a home in the Crown Pointe neighborhood east of Tuthill Park.

The 5,100-square-foot home was built in 1993 and sits on a half-acre. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Features include a lower-level theater room and fitness space. The backyard includes two pools, an outdoor kitchen/bar and a fire pit.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Nov. 9:

10. 2820 E. Augusta Circle, Brandon; $524,000

9. 24926 474th Ave., Baltic; $550,000

8. 26355 488th Ave., Valley Springs; $557,000 (no photo)

7. 4113 N. Interlachen Trail, $569,500

6. 545 W. Fifth St., Tea; $575,000

5. 1016 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $576,500

4. 8312 E. Mystic Drive, $682,500

3. 6809 S. Jovan Circle, $825,000

2. 27126 Eagle Ridge Place, Harrisburg; $850,000

1. 3545 S. Spencer Blvd., $1,200,000