Host city manager

Experience Sioux Falls, formerly the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau, is seeking a host city manager.

The host city manager will further develop and oversee the Falls Park Visitor Information Center, as well as develop and manage programs, including tourism-related efforts, throughout the community to enhance Sioux Falls as a visitor-friendly destination.

Qualified candidates will possess:

Background in retail, including ordering and maintaining inventory, pricing, promotion and tracking of all financial matters regarding retail sales.

Proven management skills, including hiring, scheduling and managing visitor center employees.

Experience in sales and marketing.

Proven ability to handle several projects simultaneously.

Excellent organizational skills.

Experience in establishing and building community relations.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Willingness to travel.

Ability to work nights and weekends when necessary/flexible schedule.

High energy level.

Ability to lift a minimum of 35 pounds.

Have a vehicle for moving merchandise from the Experience Sioux Falls office to the visitor center.

Please send your resume with references by 5 p.m. June 22 to Teri@ExperienceSiouxFalls.com or mail to Executive director Teri Schmidt, Experience Sioux Falls, 200 N. Phillips Ave., Suite 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.