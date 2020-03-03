Hot Harley Nights to add events in 25th year

0 shares Share

March 3, 2020

The 25th anniversary will be an especially big year for Hot Harley Nights.

The annual event benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota and led by J&L Harley-Davidson will be held July 10 and 11 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and include a poker run, motorcycle show, motorcycle rides, food and six musical acts.

The Saturday night headliner will be country music star Rodney Atkins.

The event also will include a motorcycle attraction called Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death and Hooligan Dirt Dash Racing, which makes its first appearance in South Dakota. It pits street-legal and purpose-built machines of practically any make, model, year and engine size against each other in a competition with a grassroots vibe.

Since its inception, Hot Harley Nights has raised more than $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.