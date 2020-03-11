0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Hotel front office manager

The newest hotel in town — Glo Best Western, one of North America’s hippest brands — is seeking an experienced front office manager to assist in leading our amazing team!

Ideal candidates will understand what it takes to achieve success in a 24/7, 365-days-a-year, fast-paced environment.

Schedule includes:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 8 a.m. Days, nights, weekends and holidays included.

If you feel you have what it takes to be a leader in this growing hospitality family, apply today.

Key responsibilities include:

Assist the general manager with overseeing all aspects of the hotel operations including front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, guest relations, marketing and sales. The front office manager will ensure that all guests receive exceptional customer service with the highest possible level of guest satisfaction. The front desk manager will assist in leading the team in meeting and exceeding Glo Best Western brand standards at all times.

The new property at Dawley Farm Village opens March 31.

To apply, visit Glo’s Facebook page or Indeed.com or email amanda.norton@gmail.com.