How is COVID-19 affecting your life? We want to know

April 6, 2020

How has life changed for you since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold?

We are partnering with the Augustana Research Institute to find out.

Please consider taking this short survey about what life in Sioux Falls is like for you. We think you might enjoy it – and we’re definitely looking forward to what we learn from you.

You’ll have through April 12 to take the survey, and we’ll bring you the results soon after at SiouxFalls.Business, through our free email newsletter (sign up below!) and our social media platforms.

Thanks! Here’s the survey.