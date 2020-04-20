How to manage COVID-19 symptoms at home

- Retail
April 20, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by Avera.
Currently, there are no verified treatments for COVID-19. However, COVID-19 is similar to other viruses you might get during cold and flu season, and most people can recover at home without needing medical attention.
“Treating symptoms of any illness can help people feel better and make progress toward the best possible outcomes,” said Jennifer Thiessen, a registered nurse and a quality partner with Avera@Home. “Every step toward comfort and quality of life helps, even if it’s a baby step.”
When people feel better, they can eat, sleep and get active more effectively.
“The many challenges that come with this outbreak should remind us all to review well-being and self-help steps,” said Whitney Flanagan, who serves as an RN-consultant with the innovation department of Avera eCARE. “Managing symptoms at home is vital in this effort.”
Current treatment recommendations are to manage individual symptoms. Common symptoms can include:
Do not use NSAIDS (Advil, Motrin, Ibuprofen or Aleve) to manage fever or pain. Instead, use acetaminophen (Tylenol). Current research indicates that using NSAIDS, such as Ibuprofen, can extend or worsen COVID-19 symptoms.
Over-the-counter medications used for upper respiratory infections may help alleviate symptoms.
Those medications include guaifenesin (Mucinex), pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) and dextromethorphan (Robitussin, Delsym).
Some medications include multiple drugs; contact your physician if you plan to take more than one medication to manage your symptoms.
Other treatments that may help include:
Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. In general, you should drink a minimum of 8 cups of fluid each day when you have a cold or flu. If you are experiencing stomach upset, you should drink even more by continuously sipping smaller amounts of salt-containing fluids such as sports drinks.
Get plenty of rest, and wash your hands frequently.
Incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet.
Incorporate exercise as you’re able.
Eliminate stressors as best you can; keep connected to your friends and family through phone calls or other technology.
If you are taking an oral or inhaled steroid, please talk to your physician about whether or not you should continue. Steroids could increase the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
If you are using a nebulizer, please talk to your physician about whether or not you should continue. Nebulizers atomize or create very fine droplets that go into the lung and can come back out containing COVID-19 particles.
Call your physician or 877-AT-AVERA if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:
