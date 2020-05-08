Hy-Vee adds partnership with DSW

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 8, 2020

Shoe shopping at the grocery store is here.

While it might not have been widely noticed by shoppers stocking up on paper products and meat in recent weeks, Hy-Vee added shoes to most of its locations.

The new offering is part of a partnership with Designer Brands Inc., the parent company of DSW. It’s starting with a pilot of top-selling family footwear.

All Sioux Falls stores will have the shoes this month.

“We are excited to be growing in new categories and delivering DSW’s mission of inspiring self-expression to Hy-Vee customers,” Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins said in a statement. “Our commercial team has positioned itself as the plug-and-play solution to grow in the footwear category. We’re looking forward to working with our incredible partner, Hy-Vee, to offer an amazing assortment of quality footwear for the whole family at a great value.”

The partnership was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew a surge of business to Hy-Vee. The grocer said it views the relationship as another way to bring convenience to shoppers.

“Quality footwear and accessories will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we’ve made these solutions available to our shoppers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee’s goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format, and we’re proud to partner with a company that shares the same vision.”