Hy-Vee adds rapid antigen COVID-19 testing

Dec. 11, 2020

Hy-Vee has started offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing through an outdoor, drive-thru process.

The grocer began the tests in 18 locations this week and plans to add 28 sites over the next two weeks.

Patients receive results in as little as one to two hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is accepting testing payment only by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through this website to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

The Sioux Falls locations offering the test first are the Empire Hy-Vee at 4101 S. Louise Ave. and the store at 3000 S. Minnesota Ave. Each location will offer testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Children 6 or older also can be given the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

Individuals who are symptomatic.

Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the past 14 days.

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the past 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

Testing areas are in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations, and patients do not have to leave their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. Patients will be asked to lower their mask beneath their nose during the test. Results will be sent to the patient via email.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s free COVID-19 lab testing, a molecular PCR test, that it offers outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results are available usually in three to five business days.