Hy-Vee adds special Aisles Online, delivery options for high-risk shoppers

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 31, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc. will be reserving one hour of its Hy-Vee Aisles Online shopping time slots each day for customers who are considered “high-risk” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aisles Online is Hy-Vee’s grocery ordering service available here or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

Starting April 2, the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 to 8 a.m. daily, which coincides with the in-store hours reserved for these customers:

60 and older.

Expectant mothers.

Anyone with an underlying health condition that makes the person more susceptible to serious illness.

Pharmacies at Hy-Vee locations also are open to serve these customers from 7 to 8 a.m.

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these high-risk customers and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available after 8 a.m.

In addition, Hy-Vee has partnered with DoorDash to offer free delivery to this group of high-risk customers. Customers can use the promo code SPECIALDELIVERY at checkout when they place their online order for delivery. The promotion with DoorDash can be used for any available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slot and will cover as many as 20,000 free deliveries.