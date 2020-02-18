Hy-Vee announces operational changes following store hours reduction

0 shares Share

Feb. 18, 2020

Hy-Vee is making staff changes that include new roles for some store directors and potential layoffs.

The announcement from the Iowa-based grocer comes following the elimination of 24-hour operations.

“Today, the retail grocery industry continues to evolve and be incredibly competitive,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.

“Therefore, our local stores are making some changes to become more efficient while continuing to elevate our customers’ experience.”

One of the biggest changes involves store leadership. Hy-Vee typically has staffed each location with a store director. Beginning this week, some directors will become district store directors, overseeing multiple stores. Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores across eight states.

Those stores without an on-site director will have a store manager.

The store manager position “will help better prepare those who want to become store directors/district store directors in the future,” Hy-Vee said.

“The store manager will also have oversight of the day-to-day operations at his/her store. This is part of our effort to remain the best place to build a career in retail and ensure all store directors have the training they need before being selected for the role.”

Hy-Vee could not immediately provide a list of leadership in the Sioux Falls stores.

Because the stores are no longer open 24 hours, stocking procedures are changing.

“This will make a difference to our customers as the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping, helping to keep our aisles clear of clutter, so customers can have a more pleasant shopping experience in our stores,” Hy-Vee’s statement said.

“This move also allowed us to re-evaluate how we operate our stores so that we can become more efficient. Because of this, store directors will be making staffing changes over the upcoming weeks – which could include promotions, reallocations or reductions – to reflect the needs of their individual store.”

The new hours of 5 a.m. to midnight daily started earlier this month.

Finally, 30 in-store Hy-Vee dietitians will become part of the corporate team. Store directors will still implement a dietetic program locally.

Numbers of impacted staff by store were not available, Hy-Vee said.