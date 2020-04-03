Hy-Vee asks customers to follow ‘one person per cart’ guideline

0 shares Share

April 3, 2020

Hy-Vee is taking additional steps to help protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a request of following a “one person per cart” guideline.

The grocery store is asking customers to designate one person per family to shop to help cut down on the number of people in stores at any given time. The guideline goes into effect Monday.

Hy-Vee also is putting one-way signs in aisles to prevent shoppers from passing each other. That should help with efforts to maintain 6 feet of social distancing throughout the store, the company said in a news release.

Stores also are installing additional temporary window panels to checkouts to provide a second layer of protection for cashiers and customers. Panels were placed on the front side of checkouts in March.

“We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, said in a statement.