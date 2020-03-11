Hy-Vee converting Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers – but not in Sioux Falls

Jodi Schwan
6 hours ago

March 11, 2020

Hy-Vee is replacing its remaining full-service Market Grille restaurants with Wahlburgers — but you won’t see any in Sioux Falls, at least for now.

The Sioux Falls grocery stores that had the full-service restaurants already transitioned their locations to Market Grille Express, which offers counter service with a sit-down option.

The Wahlburgers locations will be going into 21 grocery stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.

Sioux Falls was identified for a standalone Wahlburgers after Hy-Vee announced the partnership in 2017. All 84 Market Grille restaurants also were scheduled to offer Wahlburgers-branded menu items at that time.

The Iowa-based grocery store chain has opened a handful of franchised Wahlburgers locations in the past couple of years in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A Hy-Vee spokesperson said no information is available at this point about plans for Sioux Falls.

The Wahlburgers menu includes a line of house burgers, sandwiches and salads along with floats, frappes and desserts.

